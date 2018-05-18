Texas high school shooting suspect in custody, injuries reported

A suspect is in custody following reports of an active shooter at a Texas high school Friday morning, school officials say.

Police officers responded to the incident, which occurred at Santa Fe High School around 8 a.m. CDT. The Santa Fe school district confirms there have been injuries, though they didn’t provide further details at this time.

“Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location,” the school district said in a statement provided to Fox News.

Galveston County Sheriff’s Maj. Douglas Hudson said units responded to reports of shots fired.

The school district posted a statement on its Facebook page Friday regarding the incident.

“This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown,” the statement read.

A student told ABC 13 she witnessed a female student being shot.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, located 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contribued to report.