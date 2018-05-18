Texas high school shooting leaves at least 8 dead, suspect in custody: report

At least eight people have been killed in a Texas high school shooting Friday, FOX 26 reported. The suspected shooter was taken into custody and the active shooter situation was said to be over.

Police officers responded to Santa Fe High School around 8 a.m. CDT after reports that a shooter opened fire inside. The gunman appears to be a student, KTRK reports, citing a law enforcement official. Further details of the incident were not immediately available.

“Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location,” the school district said in a statement.

Galveston County Sheriff’s Maj. Douglas Hudson said units responded to reports of shots fired. Witnesses say a gunman opened fire inside an art class during first period. A student in the class told KTRK she witnessed at least one girl being shot.

“We thought it was a fire drill at first but really, the teacher said, ‘Start running,'” the student told the news station.

Two seniors at the school told KHOU 11 their friend pulled the fire alarm after spotting the shooter and urged other students to run. They also said they saw an injured female student.

“Now I am worried about everyone else,” one student commented. “ I don’t even want to go to graduation now.”

Authorities have not yet confirmed these accounts.

President Trump tweeted Friday regarding the shooting stating, “School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also tweeted regarding the shooting.

“Heidi and I are keeping all the students and faculty at Santa Fe High School in our prayers this morning, along with all first responders on the scene. Please be safe and heed warnings from local officials,” he said.

Aerial footage from the scene showed students standing in a grassy field while officers inspected their backpacks. At least three life-flight helicopters landed at the school.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said it was also on the scene. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted early Friday that he arrived at the school to assist officers with the Galveston County Sheriff Office.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, located 30 miles southeast of Houston.

The Associated Press contributed to report.