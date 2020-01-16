Texas high school: 'Inappropriate' question on rape appeared in biology homework assignment

A Houston-area school district is facing backlash from parents after a question about rape appeared on a biology homework assignment.

The question was sent to 90 Klein Collins High School ninth graders on Friday, KPRC-TV reported.

“Suzy was assaulted in an alley and is a victim of rape,” the assignment read, which was shared on social media. “The police collected a sample of sperm that was left at the crime scene and now have three suspects in custody. Which of the suspects raped Suzy?”

The answers were listed as “S1, S2 and S3,” each with a DNA sequence to compare to the “felon.”

In a statement, the Klein Independent School District said “corrective active” has been taken.

“The assignment is not part of the District’s approved curriculum and is by no means representative of the District’s instructional philosophy,” the statement read. “The District has investigated the source of the materials and appropriate corrective action has been taken.”

The district did not immediately respond to Fox News with a comment.

It did not elaborate on what specific actions were taken. Parents were livid over the assignment and questioned why a teacher would include the question.

“It’s upsetting and I know girls this age, just the thought … They know that rape is forced non-consensual sex and that upsets them,” said Cookie VonHaven, who has a daughter in 10th grade. “That’s why I can’t fathom a teacher putting that on a test.”