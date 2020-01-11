Texas gusts topple 18-wheeler; Arkansas tornado destroys at least 3 homes

Strong winds in Texas reportedly flipped an 18-wheeler on its side in Dallas County during a severe thunderstorm that blew through the region Friday.

Gale-force winds blew the truck onto the grass next to westbound Interstate 635 in Irving, Texas, FOX 4 reported.

Crews had to break a window to get the driver, who suffered minor injuries, out of the truck. The rig was eventually righted using a crane.

Severe winds also ripped off a section of wall from nearby Hilton Garden Inn. No injuries were reported.

Much of Northern Texas was under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. local time, FOX 4 of Dallas reported.

Meanwhile, two homes were destroyed by winds in Logan County, Ark. where “a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” touched down Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Only the foundation of a trailer home was left after the storm blew through Midway, Ark., Little Rock’s FOX 16 reported.

“Winds so strong that it picked it up from its foundation and just tossed everything out here,” Re’Chelle Turner of FOX 16 reported.

She advised people in the area to be careful: “This weather is nothing to play with.”

Turner said a tornado warning near a Walmart in Clarksville, in Logan County, forced everyone huddle at the back of the store.

“The wind was just so hard,” she said. “The rain, it sounded just like what people actually say – like a freight train.”

The national Storm Prediction Center said more than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma were at an enhanced risk of storms Friday, including from strong tornadoes, flooding rains and wind gusts that could exceed 80 mph (129 kph), the speed of a Category 1 hurricane. The area included Dallas, Houston and Austin.

Parts of nine states — Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana — were under flash flood watches on Friday in anticipation of the drenching rains.

