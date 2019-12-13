Texas group defends ‘Abortions are magical’ holiday party favors

“Magical” isn’t typically associated with abortion but one Texas group used the term to celebrate at a holiday party, then doubled down by calling the procedure “self-care.”

Texas Equal Access (TEA) Fund posted what appears to be prayer candles marked with the message, “Abortions are magical” and the colorful outline of a unicorn.

“Getting our holiday party favors ready!” the pro-choice group wrote. “Every year we honor our volunteers and make sure they get a token of appreciation at our annual holiday party.”

Groups opposed to abortion blasted the group for the “absolutely sick” post.

“The TEA Fund brags about offering abortions to girls as young as 11 years old,” Mary Margaret Olohan, a Daily Caller reporter, wrote on Twitter.

“Abortion is the violent destruction of a defenseless human child by ripping apart, poisoning, or suctioning them to death,” pro-life advocate, Lila Rose, told the Daily Caller.

The founder and president of Live Action added: “Abortion is not ‘magical,’ abortion is murder.”

The March for Life, which holds the largest pro-life rally in the United States every year on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, put out an offer to the TEA Fund.

“We’d like to extend an invitation to Texas Equal Access to the 2020 March for Life where they will hear about the beauty of life and how being pro-life is pro-woman, as well as hear the testimonies of women and men who regret having been involved in abortion,” the group wrote on Twitter.

After receiving significant backlash, the pro-choice group doubled down on their unusual choice of language.

“Abortions are magical for most people who have them and refuting that just increases stigma around abortion,” the group explained in a separate Facebook post. “They are health care, self-care, and community care.”