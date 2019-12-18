Texas grandmother allegedly murdered by cable man, police say

The cable man accused of brutally killing an 83-year-old grandmother in Texas could face the death penalty if convicted, authorities said Tuesday.

Roy James Holden Jr. faces a capital murder charge in the death of Betty Thomas, who was found dead Dec. 12 inside her Dallas-area home with multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Prosecutors said Holden knew Thomas through his job as a Spectrum cable worker and had previously been to the residence. He was not working at the time of Thomas’ death, police said, according to KXAS-TV.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the victim and her family and friends,” Spectrum told The Dallas Morning News in a statement. “We are actively working with Irving police as they conduct their investigation.”

Spectrum said a background check prior to Holden’s employment with the utility did not turn up any criminal activity.

Investigators said Holden used Thomas’ debit card hours after the slaying and that he was captured on her home security video system walking into her home wearing the same clothing he was seen wearing when he used her card.

“This is going to be very tough on that family to have Christmas without Mrs. Thomas,” officer Robert Reeves, the Irving police spokesman, told the news station.

Holden is being held in the Dallas County jail on $500,000 bond.