Texas governor mandates 14-day coronavirus quarantine for travelers from 7 more states, cities

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered travelers from seven cities and states to be quarantined for 14 days upon entering his state due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The order applies to anyone traveling to Texas from the states of California, Louisiana, and Washington as well as the cities of Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and Miami

ABBOTT SAYS TEXAS IS PREPARED FOR UPTICK IN CORONAVIRUS CASES

“This proclamation shall remain in effect and in full force for as long as Executive Order GA-11 is in effect and in full force, unless otherwise modified, amended, rescinded, or superseded by the governor,” Abbott’s proclamation said, referring to his March 26 order that imposed quarantines on air travelers coming from other areas “experiencing substantial community spread of COVID-19.”

That order had allowed for additional areas to be added to the quarantine mandate. It is effective as of noon on Monday.

This is the latest measure that a governor has taken to protect state residents from outsiders. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his state is now screening travelers from areas heavily affected by coronavirus both at highway roadblocks and at airports in an attempt to “get a handle” on the coronavirus outbreak. Out-of-state travelers entering Florida are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Rhode Island had issued a similar order directed specifically at New York, but altered it to make it more broad after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened a legal challenge.

