Texas Gov. Abbott expands mandatory coronavirus quarantines to include travelers from Louisiana, other hard-hit areas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott updated an executive order Sunday aimed at reducing the amount of travel into his state from Louisiana and other areas hit hard by the coronavirus.

Drivers from Lousiana whom the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) pulls over will be mandated to self-quarantine for 14-days, Abbott said.

The restrictions were similar to earlier regulations requiring a two-week self-quarantine period for travelers flying into Texas from New Orleans.

Other travelers from states with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, including New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut — considered “hotspots” for coronavirus — also have faced similar restrictions.

Abbott, a Republican, added Sunday that passengers flying from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, California and Washington state also will have to self-quarantine.

Anyone violating the quarantine order will be subject to a maximum fine of $1,000 or up to six months in jail, state officials warned.

Louisiana, which borders Texas, has been grappling with an estimated 3,315 cases of COVID-19 and has had the third-highest number of deaths in the United States at 151.

Fox News’ Christina Coleman contributed to this report.