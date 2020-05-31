Texas Gov. Abbott declares state of disaster following George Floyd protests

Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday placed Texas under a state of disaster in response to George Floyd protests in Dallas and other cities in the state.

The declaration allows federal agents to act as Texas peace officers in order to “help protect people’s safety while ensuring that peaceful protesters can continue to make their voices heard.”

“Every Texan and every American has the right to protest and I encourage all Texans to exercise their First Amendment rights,” said Abbott, a Republican, said in a statement, Fox 4 Dallas reported. “However, violence against others and the destruction of property is unacceptable and counterproductive. As protests have turned violent in various areas across the state, it is crucial that we maintain order, uphold public safety and protect against property damage or loss.”

A protest in Dallas Saturday over the death of George Floyd turned violent after several hours, the station reported.

Police reported that during the protest there were a number of looting incidents and vandalism and said they made more than 100 arrests, according to the station.

