Texas fugitive accused of killing officer is 'coward,' may be heading to Louisiana: police

The fugitive accused of striking and killing a Houston-area police sergeant with his vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop this week has been identified as a rapper who goes by the alias “Killah Dre,” and may be heading to Louisiana, officials say.

Tavores Henderson, 21, who is wanted in the death on Tuesday of Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, was last spotted Wednesday afternoon in Missouri City, a suburb of Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Henderson, who the department says has a history of weapons charges and violence, was seen traveling in a red Buick “accompanied by a male identified only as Anthony” and is “possibly heading to Louisiana”.

“Officer Sullivan was a mother, daughter, & friend; her family will now spend the upcoming holidays without her because of him. #EnoughIsEnough,” Maj. Mike Lee of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office – which is leading the search — posted on Twitter.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Lee also called Henderson a “coward” for posting a video on his Instagram account earlier this year in which he was “bragging about how cash bonds can’t keep him in jail.”

MANHUNT UNDERWAY AFTER TEXAS OFFICER IS STRUCK AND KILLED AT TRAFFIC STOP

Henderson was accused of choking his ex-girlfriend and threatening to shoot her in November 2018, leading to a felony aggravated assault-family member charge.

When he was released in July on a $50,000 bond related to that charge, Henderson posted a video on Instagram in which he flashed a fan of $20 bills right after he walked out of custody, saying, “You all thought the kid wasn’t coming home, huh.”

Henderson is a Houston rapper who the Associated Press says performs under the stage name “Killah Dre.” His Instagram account is filled with images of him flashing guns, wads of cash – and the middle finger. On YouTube, Henderson raps in one song alongside Soulja Boy in a video that has more than 700,000 views.

JERSEY CITY GUN BATTLE LEAVES 6 DEAD, INCLUDING POLICE OFFICER

Sullivan was assisting in a traffic stop Tuesday night at an apartment complex in the Houston area when police discovered the driver, later identified as Henderson, had an outstanding warrant for assault on a family member, Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie said.

Police were in the process of handcuffing and arresting Henderson when he escaped the officers and got into his vehicle, striking Sullivan, who later died at a hospital, Cromie added.

The vehicle was discovered abandoned. Police believe he ran away. Later Wednesday morning, investigators and SWAT officers searched a home where Henderson’s mother lived, but Henderson was not there, Harris County Sgt. Dennis Wolfford said.

Authorities now are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to Henderson’s arrest. A warrant for felony murder also has been issued for him – and he still may have one handcuff attached to his wrist, police added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sullivan, 43, was approaching her 16-year anniversary with the Nassau Bay Police Department and had worked on the night shift, Cromie said, calling her “a consummate professional in police work.”

“She was a police officer at heart. She came to work every day, she enjoyed the job,” he said. “Her blood ran blue. She was a police officer’s police officer.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.