Texas food warehouse shooting leaves 2 dead, including female shooter, police say

The woman who opened fire at a food warehouse in Texas was among the two employees killed in the early Monday morning shooting, with officials saying she died after a parking lot gun battle with police.

About 20 people were inside the Ben E. Keith Food Distribution Center in Missouri City when the shooting started just after 2 a.m., authorities said.

Police arrived at the scene and discovered the shooter, who was not immediately identified, in the parking lot, where a brief shootout ensued. The woman was struck by a bullet and died at a hospital, KPRC reported.

It’s unclear if she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or due to police gunfire.

At least one other person was injured in the incident. Police have not yet said what may have prompted the deadly shooting.

Ben E. Keith Food Distribution Center is a Texas-based company is the eighth largest food service distributor and fourth largest beverage distributor in the U.S.