Texas father drowns while saving 6-year-old son who fell into spillway, fire officials say

A Texas father drowned Saturday while saving his 6-year-old son who fell into a spillway, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded around noon to a “very remote area” of the Lake Worth spillway near Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Fire Department said.

It was difficult for authorities to find the area, with firefighters having to walk about half a mile from their vehicles to reach the scene, fire department spokesman Kyle Clay told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Fire officials said that while the 6-year-old boy safely made it out of the water, his father had drowned after jumping in to rescue him.

“That’s the worst possible result I think, aside from both of them going down,” Clay said.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the father as 28-year-old Saul Ortiz of Justin, a city 25 miles north of Fort Worth, local media outlets reported.

Fire officials are investigating how the boy fell into the water.