Texas cops arrest teen they say used electric scooter in bank robbery

A teen’s getaway from a Texas bank robbery on an electric scooter has been short-circuited by police after a monthlong investigation.

Nineteen-year-old Luca Mangiarano found his getaway wheels for the Austin heist through a scooter-sharing app owned by Uber, police said. He was charged Thursday with robbery by threat.

The heist went down Dec. 18 at a BBVA Compass bank branch in Austin, Fox 7 Austin reports.

The teller was handed a note that said, “This is a robbery, please give me all your 100’s and 50’s in a envelope and everything will be ok.”

The robber left with cash and was seen scooting away on a Jump scooter owned by Uber, the station reported.

During the investigation, police requested account information from Uber for the Jump scooter which had been in the area when the bank was robbed.

The information from Uber led to Mangiarnao’s arrest.

His cellphone also showed he was near the bank at the time of the robbery, the Austin American-Statesman reported.