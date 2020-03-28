Texas company looking to dock stimulus money from paychecks, relieve their payroll: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A company in Austin, Texas is looking to dock pay from workers who receive government stimulus checks, according to an anonymous employee.

With the historic $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus deal signed, Americans can look forward to receiving some economic relief during the pandemic.

An unnamed company in Texas, though, appears to be looking to use the stimulus to relieve their payroll strain.

On Wednesday, the company sent out a form titled “Employee Acknowledgement of ‘Government Assistance’ Pay Reduction.”

The form was reported by an employee who wished to remain anonymous, but the employee spoke to local news KXAN about the situation.

“The form says they are preemptively deducting funds from our paychecks. That number is based on what they’re anticipating the government relief fund to be,” the worker told the outlet.

“The company that I work for is a national company and they make hundreds of millions of dollars in profit a year and instead of making sacrifices at the higher levels, they’re passing it on down to everybody else.”

The form states that the company would take payment from the employee’s paycheck by 100 percent of any money received under the stimulus bill, a number they can accurately calculate since the stimulus money is scaled based on income.

Other companies may or may not also attempt to take advantage of the stimulus money.

On the blog AskAManager.org, another anonymous employee wrote in to ask if it is legal for her company to take the stimulus money from their paychecks. She states that she learned of the decision during a conference call.

She claimed her company is a national restaurant chain. The company she works for may or may not be the same as the one in Austin.

Unemployment has increased to over three million people, leaving many desperate for the relief that the stimulus bill will provide.