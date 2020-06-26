Texas city balks at county's coronavirus mandates, says it won't enforce it

A Texas city is refusing to enforce a countywide mask mandate despite an uptick in coronavirus cases.

The city of Colleyville said they “will not adopt any formal action enacting this measure nor provide enforcement” in response to the mask order put into place by Tarrant County officials Thursday.

Judge Glen Whitley announced the mask order as the county made a record single-day jump of 517 new cases of COVID-19. In total, Tarrant County has seen 10,363 cases and officials are ordering masks to be worn by anyone entering a business or attending an outdoor event of 100 people or more.

Colleyville plans to flout the rules and go forward with a fireworks event scheduled for Friday, where they will not be requiring masks.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has even urged residents to wear a mask as the state saw cases surge amid phased reopenings in recent weeks, but has said it is up to the individual to choose whether or not to cover their face.

Abbott, a Republican, has left it up to the counties to make and enforce mask mandates, and Tarrant County’s rules went into effect Friday and will last until Aug. 3.

Colleyville has been rebellious against coronavirus-related restrictions in the past. In April the city opened some restaurants and businesses before stay-at-home orders expired.