Texas church gunman vowed not to hurt anyone 5 years earlier

A gunman who killed more than two dozen people in a Texas church last year had promised a military judge five years earlier that he would never allow himself to hurt someone again.

Devin Patrick Kelley’s pledge during court proceedings in 2012 over family abuse allegations was part of Air Force records obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday.

Kelley was convicted of assaulting family members while serving in the Air Force. He was sentenced to 12 months confinement and given a bad conduct discharge.

Kelley told the judge he had a problem controlling emotions and that “seems to cause a lot of problems in my life.” His ex-wife wrote that Kelley choked her and pointed a gun at her twice.