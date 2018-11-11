Texas burglar bleeds to death in home he targeted: police

A Texas man thwarted his own burglary attempt Tuesday evening after bleeding to death inside the home he had broken into, police said.

The homeowner found 28-year-old Javier Tellez Jr. dead inside their El Paso home, KFOX-TV reported.

The homeowner told responding officers he had found the would-be burglar after discovering a broken window and pools of blood, police said in a news release.

Investigators determined the man had slashed his arms on the broken window and died from loss of blood, according to the release.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.