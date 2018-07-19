Texas bank shooting leaves at least 3 employees wounded, suspects sought

At least three people were injured Thursday when a pair of gunmen opened fire inside a Texas bank, police said.

Three female bank employees were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after the shooting at Liberty Bank in Merrick Street, Fort Worth said in a news conference.

Matt Zavadsky, with MedStar Ambulance in Fort Worth, told Fox News the women were in serious condition, but their injuries were not life threatening.

Forth Worth police said officers received a call about a robbery and shooting at the Fort Worth bank around 9:20 a.m., Sgt. Chris Britt of the Forth Worth Police Department said at a news conference.

At least two people charged into the building and opened fire, officials said. Britt said the initial call came in as a report of a bank robbery, but police were still attempting to confirm that information.

Britt added that the suspects are considered dangerous and urged the public not to confront them, but police didn’t give a description of the suspects or provide any information about them.