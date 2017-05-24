Teton County, Wyo. leaders discuss concerns of August eclipse

Teton County, Wyoming leaders gathered Wednesday night to discuss plans for the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21. The once-in-a-lifetime event will move through the area around 11 a.m.

“We have been planning since about 2015,” Teton County Emergency Management Coordinator Rich Ochs said.

GreatAmericanEclipse.com estimates the town of Jackson will see a population increase between 5,349 and 21,395. The website came to the conclusion of the estimates based on the population of the Teton Valley area. The numbers do not include people who might travel from outside the region or those who currently live in Jackson.

“We want to make sure that they will primarily be safe, but that they will have fun,” Ochs said.

One of the primary concerns for those who gathered at the Center for the Arts in downtown Jackson Wednesday was traffic. More than 200 people attended the informational sessions, with several asking questions about traffic flow and congestion.

“Think July 4th plus for several days,” Ochs said. “People need to plan on extended drive times. People need to plan on being stuck in traffic.”

Those who attended the meeting included staff from Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest, Jackson’s police chief, the Teton County sheriff, and Ochs. Each said traffic would be an issue.

Officials with Grand Teton National Park told those attending the session that the Kelley Fork Road would convert to a one-lane road the day of the eclipse so visitors can “roadside watch” the eclipse. Parking will be allowed on the day of the eclipse. Park officials will also provide port-potties along the highway and will increase first responders in the area.

The day of the total solar eclipse is also in the midst of peak wildfire season for the area. Officials worry it could contribute to an increase in wildfires in the area.

“We want people to be very safe with their wildfires,” Ochs said. “We want people to report smoke when we see them. If the conditions permits, we may have to consider a burn ban but we will have to wait until we get a little closer. We can’t predict the weather that far out.”

Additional first responders have also been in to help in the event a situation were to arise. Several neighboring agencies have offered to provide law enforcement, medical and fire personnel. Volunteer search and rescue teams will also be placed throughout the national forests and parks to help provide assistance if needed.

