Tennessee teen stabs male student with scissors after he pulls up her dress, police say

A teenager in Memphis stabbed her classmate with a pair of scissors after he pulled up her dress, local authorities said.

A male student allegedly pulled up his schoolmate’s dress in a classroom at Central High School School. The girl then grabbed a pair of scissors and eventually stabbed him after various attempts, according to FOX13.

A school nurse treated his injury, the news station reported. It’s not immediately clear where the male was stabbed.

Both students, whose names have yet to be revealed, were issued juvenile summonses, police said. The male was issued a summons for sexual battery, FOX13 reported, while the female was issued one for aggravated assault.

The male student told police that “he was only playing and never exposed the victim,” FOX13 reported.