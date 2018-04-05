Tennessee teacher who sparked cross-country manhunt after disappearing with teen student pleads guilty

April 5, 2018 KID News National News
Tad Cummins, 51, pleaded guilty to federal charges on Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

Tad Cummins, 51, pleaded guilty to federal charges on Thursday, according to The Associated Press.  (Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

A former teacher in Tennessee pleaded guilty to federal charges on Thursday after he left the state last year with a teen student, sparking a manhunt across the U.S. that lasted more than a month, The Associated Press reported.

Tad Cummins, 51, who previously pleaded not guilty, said he “would like to enter a plea of guilty,” according to a document filed by his lawyer last week.

His charges include transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.

Cummins and the 15-year-old student fled the state in March 2017 and were located 39 days later at a remote forest cabin near Cecilville, California, following a tip to police.

