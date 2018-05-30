Tennessee sheriff's deputy shot and killed, search for gunman underway: reports

A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy was killed Wednesday responding to a report of a stolen vehicle and a manhunt for the gunman was on, according to local media reports.

A Dickson County sheriff’s deputy got into an altercation with the suspect when the deputy responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in Kingston Springs, The Tennessean reported.

An alert for an armed suspect was issued for residents in Dickson and authorities urged residents to contact authorities if they see anything suspicious. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was en route to the scene, officials said.

Video on social media appeared to show state troopers in tactical gear converging on the area.

Dickson County Mayor Bob Rial told WKRN-TV that the suspect was still at large.

The suspect was identified as Steven Wiggins, WSMV-TV reported, citing Dickson County officials. Wiggins was described as a white male with balding, brown hair.

The deputy wasn’t immediately identified.