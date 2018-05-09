Tennessee National Guard soldier killed in training accident

A Tennessee National Guard soldier has been killed in a vehicle accident at a California training center.

A news release from the Tennessee National Guard says Pfc. Tara Turnage died Monday morning in the accident at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California.

Turnage trained in Humboldt and lived in Memphis.

Maj. Gen. Max Haston, Tennessee’s adjutant general, was nearby when the accident occurred. He said in a statement that the training center has “a harsh and unforgiving desert environment.”

Haston says Turnage “was doing her job in this harsh environment and had an accident.”

No further details were released immediately because of pending investigations.

Turnage was assigned to the Forward Support Company, Support Squadron, and attached to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment.