Tennessee manhunt under way for escaped ‘armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect

Murder suspect Dylan Cecil Ferguson, 20, is wanted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after he escaped from the county jail Wednesday. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

A manhunt is under way in Tennessee after three people — one of them a murder suspect — escaped from a county jail Wednesday.

Dylan Cecil Ferguson, a 20-year-old homicide suspect, escaped from the Macon County Jail on Wednesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. TBI warned Ferguson “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Ferguson, who is now on the TBI’s list of their “Top 10 Most Wanted,” escaped from the jail and may be driving a stolen white 1990 Ford F-250 pickup truck with the license plate 3B5-7V2.

Two other inmates – Jeffrey Strong and Matt White – may be with Ferguson, who is wanted in connection with a man’s 2016 death, according to TBI.

Ferguson is a 6-foot-2-inch tall white male, with brown hair and green eyes, according to the TBI. The Bureau is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Ferguson’s arrest.

Those with information on Ferguson’s whereabouts should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

It’s unclear how the inmates escaped the Macon County Jail. The Tennessean reported the destination of the inmates also remains unclear.