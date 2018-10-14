Tennessee man accused of killing girlfriend by running her over with car found dead in jail cell

A Tennessee man accused of killing his girlfriend by bludgeoning her with a brick and repeatedly running her body over with a car was found dead in his jail cell on Saturday, police said.

Santrez Traylor, 34, was found unresponsive around 3 p.m., nearly a week after he was arrested in the murder of Amanda Petrowski, his girlfriend and mother of their two children, FOX13 Memphis reported. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His cause of death was suicide, authorities said.

Traylor was arrested after he allegedly attacked Petrowski outside of her home in Memphis. The disturbing incident unfolded in front of neighbors around 9 p.m. last Sunday.

“I witnessed a murder. It’s pretty, pretty overwhelming,” Jay Smoot, who is Petrowski’s neighbor, told FOX13 Memphis.

Traylor allegedly began beating Petrowski with a brick before he ran inside, grabbed the keys to the car parked in the driveway and repeatedly ran her over, witnesses said

“She was standing when he first hit her and then she fell down and he repeatedly was hitting her with the brick, hitting her with the brick,” an unidentified neighbor told FOX13. “Kicking, punching her. He was trying to make sure she was dead.”

The neighbor added: “He was backing up the car and running over her, backing up the car and running over her. I witnessed it about four times.”

He was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.