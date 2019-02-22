Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he regrets wearing Confederate uniform in college yearbook

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he regrets dressing in a Confederate uniform for an “Old South” fraternity party at Auburn University, as seen in a 1980 yearbook photo.

“While I never intentionally acted in an insensitive way, with 40 years of hindsight, I have come to realize that was insensitive and have come to regret that,” the Republican governor told The Tennessean.

A spokeswoman for Lee confirmed on Thursday that Auburn’s 1980 yearbook includes a photo of the governor and another man in Confederate uniforms.

Lee was 17 when joined the university’s Kappa Alpha fraternity. The fraternity ended the tradition in 1992, a school spokesman said.

His office declined to provide any additional comment on Thursday.