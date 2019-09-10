Tennessee GOP senator says getting rid of higher education would 'save America'

A Tennessee GOP lawmaker argued earlier this month that getting rid of higher education would save the U.S. by removing the “liberal breeding ground.”

State Sen. Kerry Roberts called for eliminating colleges and universities during his conservative radio show on Sept. 2, while discussing a recent abortion ruling.

He called out one activist who testified in favor of protecting abortion rights, saying her beliefs were a “product of higher education” and that getting rid of higher education would “save America.”

He also claimed removing higher education would cut off the “liberal breeding ground,” The Hill reported. Conservatives had long criticized universities and professors for supposedly indoctrinating students with liberal views instead of teaching a balanced curriculum.

Roberts did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment Monday.

During his show, he also questioned funding higher education with tax dollars. He voted in favor of a $38.5 billion budget that included money for colleges and universities.

He is a 1983 graduate of Lipscomb University in Nashville, according to his state Senate profile.