Tennessee deputy-killing suspect stole officer's gun, car before disappearing, report says

The man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy earlier this week reportedly stole the officer’s car and firearm before going off the grid.

Steven Wiggins, 31, swiped the deputy’s weapon and vehicle before Sgt. Daniel Scott Baker died, the Dickson County 911 Center confirmed to WSMV. At some point, the car was abandoned by the suspect and his girlfriend, the outlet said, citing the director of the Dickson County Emergency Communications Center.

As the pursuit for Wiggins carried into Thursday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) increased the reward for information leading to his capture to $46,000.

The agency also released new photos of the suspect “from several days before Wednesday’s incident in Dickson County.” Wiggins is seen in the images wearing a blue striped polo shirt, a brimmed cap, glasses and has a beard.

TENNESSEE SHERIFF’S DEPUTY SHOT AND KILLED, SEARCH FOR GUNMAN UNDERWAY

Wiggins was previously described as a white male with thinning, brown hair. Shortly after midnight Thursday morning, TBI officials tweeted that they finalized an arrest warrant, charging him with first degree murder.

Baker, a deputy with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, was responding to a call about a stolen vehicle in Kingston Springs when officials said they lost contact with him. Officers were able to use GPS to track the deputy’s car, where he was found shot dead inside of it.

While hundreds of tips have poured in, authorities said that as of Thursday evening, there were no confirmed sightings of the suspect.

“It’s very imperative for everyone to keep their eyes, their ears open for this individual,” TBI spokeswoman Susan Niland said at a news conference Thursday. “He could be in Dickson County. He could be in a neighboring county. But the fact is, we don’t know where he is.”

SUSPECT CHARGED IN DEATH OF TENNEESSEE DEPUTY; SEARCH FOR ALLEGED GUNMAN CONTINUES

Dickson County Sheriff Joe Bledsoe thinks it’s possible that Wiggins is moving on foot in the area.

“At this point, we’re going to work with all our agencies and all of our partners, and there will be no rest until he’s taken into custody,” Bledsoe said during the news conference.

Late Wednesday evening, a female suspect, identified as Erika Castro-Miles, 38, of Dickson, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to Baker’s death, TBI announced. The agency said during the investigation, they learned that Castro-Miles “participated in the incident.”

According to local news reports, an affidavit filed in Dickson County court said Castro-Miles was sitting in the car with Wiggins when he shot and killed the deputy. She fled the shooting scene Wednesday and hid under a house, the affidavit said.

TBI said she remained at Dickson County Jail.

Baker, a member of the Marine Corps Reserve, served the department for 10 years, three months and 12 days. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.