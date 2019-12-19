Tennessee Department of Transportation issues 'National Lampoon' warning for distracted drivers: 'Cousin Eddie says' it's full

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is warning holiday drivers to “put down the phone” — in the most festive way possible.

Tennessee Highway Patrol posted a photo to Facebook over the weekend, featuring a creative overhead signboard warning distracted drivers to focus on the road and not their smartphones.

“Cousin Eddie says Twitters full, put down the phone,” the message read, referencing a famous line from actor Randy Quaid, who played Eddie in the iconic 1989 comedy “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

TDOT spokesperson Jennifer Flynn told WDEF that the movie reference is something a lot of drivers would recognize. She said while most enjoyed the playful message, there were definitely some Scrooges, too.

“A lot of people have the lines memorized from Christmas Vacation so everyone kind of knows what that means and it kind of will hopefully give people a little bit of a chuckle. Of course, on the flip side, we do have people who don’t like it, but we can’t please everyone,” she told the station.

The highway sign references a scene in which Cousin Eddie empties his RV’s holding tank into a storm drain in a well-to-do neighborhood. When spotted by a neighbor, Cousin Eddie shouts out “Merry Christmas. S—–er was full.”