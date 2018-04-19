Tennessee boy, 7, dragged off school bus by feet in shocking video

A 7-year-old boy from Memphis was dragged off a school bus by his feet, a video of the incident shows.

The boy, a student at Robert R. Church Elementary School, was forcibly removed off of a school bus by an unidentified male employee on April 12, FOX13 reported. Shortly before the video was recorded, the employee was allegedly breaking up a fight.

However, the boy’s mother, Kimberly Hardin, claimed her son was not involved in the altercation.

Hardin first saw the video after the parent of another child at the school sent her the footage. She said the school district didn’t inform her about what happened until days after the incident occured.

As a result of the incident, the boy allegedly suffered a concussion and bruises, his mother said, adding that the 7-year-old was afraid to return to school as well.

A representative for Shelby County Schools told Fox News in a statement that the employee has been removed from his position, pending an investigation.

“The safety of our students is always our top priority. This incident was immediately reported to the appropriate authorities, and it remains under investigation. The employee in question has been removed from the school while the matter is being investigated,” the statement read.

Shelby County Schools declined Fox News’ request for additional comment.