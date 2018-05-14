Ten children rescued from 'horrible' living conditions in California, parents arrested, cops announce

Ten children believed to be living in “horrible” conditions were removed from a home in Fairfield, California, police announced Monday.

The children’s removal was sparked after a 12-year-old child was reported missing in the area on March 31, the Fairfield Police Department said in a news release. The child was located and returned home.

While at the home, police said they conducted a health and safety search and discovered nine other children — ranging in age from four months to 11 years old — “living in squalor and unsafe conditions.”

The mother, identified by police as Ina Rogers, 30, was arrested and charged with child neglect. The 10 children were taken into custody by Solano County Child Welfare Services.

An investigation by Child Welfare Services, the Solano County District Attorney’s Office and Fairfield Police uncovered “a long and continuous history of severe physical and emotional abuse of the children,” the news release stated.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jonathan Allen, the children’s 29-year-old father, and he was arrested Friday and booked on nine counts of felony torture and six counts of felony child abuse.

Rogers denied to KTVU that her or Allen abused, neglected or tortured any of the children.