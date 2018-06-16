Teens charged over damage to Vietnam War memorial in New Mexico, police say

Police in New Mexico announced charges Friday against two teens who allegedly damaged a Vietnam War memorial in mid-May.

Marvin Reyes, 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old male each face one count of criminal damage to property following an incident last month that caused more than $5,000 in damage, Las Cruces Police said in a news release.

Around 10 p.m. on May 16, police said a report came about young individuals “damaging the Vietnam War Memorial at Veterans Park.”

When authorities arrived at the location, they discovered that parts of the Huey helicopter, which is lofted over the park, had been vandalized.

The damages “included a cracked windshield, a shattered downward vision window and a broken search light.”

Multiple tips led authorities to the two teens, who “acknowledged their involvement,” police said.

“Reyes indicated they both threw rocks at the helicopter before running into an undeveloped property nearby as police arrived on scene,” police said.