Teen struck by lightning at beach in Israel dies of injuries: reports

A 14-year-old boy who was struck by lightning while at a beach in Israel on Tuesday has died, according to local reports.

Asher Hazut was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition on Tuesday after he and other family members were injured by a lightning strike at Zikim beach in southern Israel, The Times of Israel reported. The outlet added that doctors had worked to try and save Hazut but could not and the boy was declared dead on Wednesday.

The news outlet reported that Hazut’s sister-in-law Efrat, 22, was rushed to the hospital’s intensive care unit in serious condition after the lighting strike and her 24-year-old husband Elazar, his 17-year-old brother Elhanan, and their 13-year-old cousin were all hospitalized in moderate condition.

The Hazut family was packing up and getting ready to leave the beach due to the approaching storm when the lightning bolt struck them, The Times of Israel reported.

“My wife, siblings and I went to the beach to play and swim. We ate and played before we saw lightning strike far away,” the newspaper reported Elazar Hazut said from his hospital bed on Tuesday.

“It began to get cloudy, so we said ‘okay let’s pack up.’ It was very scary. There was a lot of noise, too. My sister-in-law had already started heading toward the car. The next thing I remember was being woken up by Magen David Adom [paramedics],” he said. “I looked for my kippa [yarmulke] and saw that it had been burned.”

Thunderstorms rolled through Israel on Tuesday, causing sporadic power outages, and a bridge collapse, according to the paper.

The death is reportedly the first in Israel from a lightning strike in 12 years.

Hazut’s funeral was held on Wednesday night, The Jerusalem Post reported.