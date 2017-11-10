Teen pleads guilty in firetruck collision that killed 2

A 16-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to juvenile charges in the deaths of two teen passengers who died when she drove an SUV through a red light and collided with a firetruck in Ohio.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the teen told a Summit County Juvenile Court judge Wednesday that she has no memory of the July crash that killed 15-year-old Briyana Hayes and 16-year-old Lashae Johnson. She pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault in a plea deal.

An attorney for the Akron teen says she is remorseful. One of the teens killed was her cousin.

It’s unclear what kind of sentence she’ll face at a hearing Jan. 2.

The firetruck was headed to training and didn’t have its lights or sirens on during the collision.

