Teen Palestinian protester could serve 8 months under deal

The lawyer for Palestinian teenage protest leader Ahed Tamimi says she has reached a plea bargain with Israeli military prosecutors that will have her client serve eight months in prison for slapping and kicking a pair of Israeli soldiers.

Gaby Lasky says Wednesday’s deal, which still needs to be approved by the military judge presiding over the case, would allow Tamimi to go home this summer.

Tamimi was arrested last December after video surfaced of her kicking the soldiers outside her West Bank home. She faces assault and incitement charges that could potentially leave her behind bars for years.

Lasky said the judge must also rule on a similar plea deal for Tamimi’s mother Nariman, who has been charged with incitement.

The case has made Ahed Tamimi a Palestinian hero.