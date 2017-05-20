Teen killed in car crash

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a 13-year old boy from the Shelley/Firth area has died after he was hit by a car late Friday night.

The sheriff’s office said on Saturday morning the accident happened at 11:10 Friday night in the 7000 S. block of 45th W. in Idaho Falls.

Deputies said the car was going south on 45th when it hit the teen who was in the road at that time.

Police confirmed he died at the scene.

They also said the victim was with two other boys who were not hurt and said the dark clothes they were wearing at the time was a factor in the cause of the accident.

At this time, police are not releasing the teen’s name, but there is a GoFundMe account set-up for the victim’s family at this time: www.gofundme.com/v3jf64-funeral-fund-for-ethan-johnson

