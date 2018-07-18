Teen in California gets trapped beneath boulder, arm partially severed, report says

Authorities in California rushed to a teen’s aid on Wednesday after the boy was struck by a boulder, resulting in his arm becoming partially detached from his body, a report said.

The Orange County Fire Authority tweeted that remote rescue went to the scene at 3:20 p.m. regarding “a person trapped in Emerald Bay.”

The 15-year-old was near the ocean in Laguna Beach, Calif., when he was pinned beneath the large rock, the Fire Authority told KABC.

Fire officials say the individual was “extricated” from the situation and he was brought to UC Irvine Medical Center, KABC reported.

Laguna Beach Police Sgt. Jim Cota tweeted that the boy had sustained “serious injuries” to “one of his arms and leg.” According to KABC, his arm was partially severed due to the force of the crash.

Laguna Beach police tweeted pictures of responders at the scene.

“Rescue at EBay under way for juvie that has arm trapped under a rock. @OCFA_PIO @LagunaBeachFD @OcLifeguards on scene with @LagunaBeachPD,” the post read.