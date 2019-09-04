KUNA, Idaho (AP) – Law enforcement officials say a 16-year-old girl was hospitalized with what appear to be serious injuries after she was hit by a car in Kuna on Monday.
Television station KIVI reports the girl was walking her dog around 2:30 p.m. when the collision occurred.
Ada County Sheriff’s spokesman Patrick Orr says the teen appeared to be in a marked crosswalk, and the force of the impact threw her down the street. The 70-year-old driver of the vehicle did not appear to sustain any serious injury.
The collision remains under investigation. The girl’s condition has not been released.
Teen hospitalized after she was hit by car while walking dog
