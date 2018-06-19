Teen dies after Chicago paramedics allegedly mistakenly pronounce him dead, cover him with white sheet

A teenage boy in Chicago died nearly a day after he was reportedly shot in the head at a party, then presumed dead and covered with a white sheet for at least an hour until bystanders saw the 17-year-old move and began shouting at paramedics to help him.

Erin Carey suffered a “catastrophic” wound after gunfire broke out at a party in Chicago’s University Village neighborhood just before 5 a.m. Monday. Carey was among six people shot that night, FOX32 Chicago reported.

“He was shot in the head and the prognosis is not good,” Chicago police First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio told reporters on Monday. “I do understand that paramedics looked at him, believed him to be deceased, covered him with that sheet and moved on to another individual who was nearby who was also shot.”

But at least an hour later, people at the scene began seeing Carey’s arms and legs move.

“He ain’t dead,” a woman shouted, according to the Chicago Tribune.

CHICAGO PARAMEDICS MISTAKENLY PLACE WHITE SHEET OVER SHOOTING VICTIM WHO WAS STILL ALIVE: REPORT

Paramedics rushed to Carey’s side and began performing chest compressions before putting him in an ambulance. He was listed in “very critical condition” and was on full life support at the hospital before he was pronounced dead around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials told the Chicago Tribune authorities are looking at the paramedics’ response to the scene. Riccio said officials saw movement under the white sheet and notified the paramedics on scene.

Another woman, Shalonza E. McToy, 22, was also pronounced dead at the scene, after suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, chest, left arm and ear.

Authorities reportedly believe Monday’s shooting to be gang-related. The victims who survived their injuries are refusing to cooperate with the investigation, according to the station.