Teen details how NYPD cops tried to silence her after rape

A teenager claimed two NYPD detectives raped her while she was under arrest. (New York Post)

The teenager who claims she was raped by two NYPD detectives while under arrest detailed to The Post Friday how cops barged into her hospital room and “aggressively” tried to coax her out of bringing assault charges against their colleagues.

The victim revealed how the officers allegedly tried to intimidate her at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn the night she was allegedly raped — with one claiming the accused sex criminals were not even cops.

“At least nine officers showed up to the hospital trying to intimidate me and my mom,” said the 19-year-old woman, who goes by the name Anna Chambers.

“I was sitting in the room by myself . . . They were pressing me, saying things like, ‘Oh, this isn’t the first time you’re having an encounter with the police.’”

Chambers, who was 18 at the time, went to the hospital with her mom to get a rape kit after the two detectives allegedly forced her to perform oral sex and one of them raped her in the back of a police van while she was handcuffed on Sept. 15.

