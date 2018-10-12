Teen crashes, dies in police chase after beating mom with bat, reports say

A 15-year-old boy who allegedly drove off in his mother’s SUV after beating her with a baseball bat was killed Wednesday when he crashed the vehicle into a truck that was carrying portable toilets, according to reports.

The unidentified 40-year-old mother had been struck in the head several times and was being treated for severe injuries in the intensive care unit of a local hospital, authorities said.

The incident began in Wylie, Texas, about 28 miles northeast of Dallas. Police were called to an apartment complex around 2:50 p.m. and found the mother bleeding in a parking lot, the Dallas Morning News reported.

A neighbor named Latonya Thompson told FOX 4 of Dallas-Fort Worth that she heard the mother crying for help.

“So I ran out here and I saw her coming toward me covered in blood,” Thompson told the station. “She said, ‘My son has beaten me. He’s hit me with a bat. He may have a gun.’ She didn’t know. She was just very hysterical. Very frightened. Very scared for her life, pretty much.”

Thompson said she and other neighbors called 911. Witnesses said they saw the boy drive off in his mom’s SUV, the FOX station reported.

Police vehicles chased after the youth until his mother’s SUV crashed into the truck on State Highway 78 in Farmersville, about 44 miles northeast of Dallas, the report said.

The front driver’s side of the car appeared to be heavily damaged underneath the truck, according to the newspaper.

No officers were injured during the chase, the report said.

Police told FOX 4 that the boy was considered a good kid, but officers had been called to the home recently. They wouldn’t elaborate.

Whether the boy had a gun was unknown, according to the report.

Police said their investigation would continue.