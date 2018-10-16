Teen charged after bullet fired at road sign fatally struck retired Marine sitting on porch, officials say

A teen turned himself in Saturday after allegedly shooting a bullet through a road sign, which went into a wooded area, before fatally striking a retired U.S. Marine who was sitting on his porch in North Carolina earlier this month, authorities said.

Eason Reid Gravley, 17, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Joe Darius Black Jr., 48, a retired veteran of 20 years, Greenwood County deputies told Fox Carolina.

Black suffered a gunshot wound to his upper torso and died at the scene, the report said.

The veteran’s wife and children were inside the home at the time of the incident, according to deputies. Black’s family had admitted CPR before the arrival of EMS personnel, who continued to treat the victim, deputies said.

Gravley is charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a handgun in connection with Black’s fatal shooting, South Carolina’s WYFF-TV reported.

The suspect has been released on $25,000 bond from the Greenwood County Detention Center, Fox Carolina reported.

Gravley was placed under a curfew, and a judge ordered all firearms to be removed from his home, according to WYFF-TV.

It was not immediately clear why the teen was shooting at the road sign.