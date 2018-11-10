Teen center that sheltered Thousand Oaks shooting victims now aiding Woolsey wildfire evacuees

A Thousand Oaks, Calif., teen center that served as a location for victims Wednesday’s shooting rampage to reunite with their families is now housing evacuees of two wildfires sweeping across Southern California.

The Alex Fiore Thousand Oaks Teen Center was where family and friends of those missing from the mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill gathered to await news about their loved ones, the Los Angeles Times reported.

It’s now used as an American Red Cross shelter to house evacuees from the two wildfires that are engulfing Ventura County and parts of Los Angeles County, KTLA-TV reported.

Cindy Huge, an American Red Cross representative, told that station that even though the center is at capacity with 250 residents, no one in need will be turned away.

“We do want to stress that everyone is welcome, there is no documentation required to come to an American Red Cross shelter,” she said.

Seventy-five percent of Thousand Oaks residents have evacuated from the city, which is still reeling from the shooting massacre, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

In less than two days, the Hill and Woolsey fires had prompted evacuation orders for more than 250,000 people in the broader region and destroyed more than 150 homes, fire officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.