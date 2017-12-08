Teen caught on video stealing from police car turns self in

A teenager says his family and friends urged him to turn himself in days after surveillance video captured the theft of an assault rifle and other items from a police cruiser parked outside a Florida home.

The widely shared video released by Pembroke Pines police showed the face of the thief as he took the rifle, a police vest, a stun gun and ammunition from the Opa-locka police car parked outside the officer’s home early Tuesday morning.

An arrest report says the teen showed up at the Hallandale Beach Police Department on Thursday morning, telling investigators he threw away the stolen items — including the assault rifle. But he couldn’t say where.

He’s charged with vehicle theft. Pembroke Pines police say they’re trying to locate the items.