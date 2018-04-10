Teen boy gives lurid details on alleged sex with married teacher and mother, 53, during her UK trial

A teenage boy who allegedly had sex with his 53-year-old married teacher told British police it was “every (boy’s) fantasy,” according to reports from her salacious trial.

Deborah Lowe was accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with the teen between April 2015 and June 2016 while he was enrolled at a high school in Greater Manchester. She was standing trial for one count of sexual activity with a child and five counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.

WARNING: GRAPHIC DETAILS BELOW

The boy told the court that flirting at school led to phone sex.

The boy said they had rough sex together, during which, he said, Lowe liked to be called a “slut,” according to The Mirror.

He said the mother of two liked to be bitten and have her hair pulled.

After he apparently blocked her on social media, Lowe later sent the boy a card of heartbreak, writing inside: “Who else can I be a slut with?”

The Mirror reported the card was found by his mother, and police were called.

Lowe, the head of the school’s pastoral care, also told police they had sex, but the boy was then 17 and had left school.

She denied the charges against her, and since the encounters allegedly took place after he had left school, it was not considered an abuse of her position of trust, the newspaper reported.

The exact time the relationship began has been a central issue for the jury to decide, The Mirror reported.