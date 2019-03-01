Teen arrested after shooting vehicle at school parking lot

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Wyoming police have arrested a 17-year-old student who shot at a vehicle parked at a Cheyenne high school parking lot.



KGAB-AM reports no one was injured in the incident occurred about 11:20 a.m. Thursday at South High School.



Police determined that the student had shot a window on an unoccupied vehicle.



The teen, whose name wasn’t released, was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm in city limits, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, felony larceny and burglary.



The school was in lockdown for about 20 minutes.