CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Wyoming police have arrested a 17-year-old student who shot at a vehicle parked at a Cheyenne high school parking lot.
KGAB-AM reports no one was injured in the incident occurred about 11:20 a.m. Thursday at South High School.
Police determined that the student had shot a window on an unoccupied vehicle.
The teen, whose name wasn’t released, was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm in city limits, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, felony larceny and burglary.
The school was in lockdown for about 20 minutes.
Teen arrested after shooting vehicle at school parking lot
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Wyoming police have arrested a 17-year-old student who shot at a vehicle parked at a Cheyenne high school parking lot.