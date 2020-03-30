Ted Cruz posts ‘Tiger King’ photo from coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took to Twitter late Saturday to offer followers some levity during the very serious coronavirus outbreak and posted about his life under self-imposed quarantine.

Cruz posted a photo of Joe Exotic, a former zoo owner and the subject of a Netflix docuseries, posing inside a cage with a tiger. The senator captioned the photo, “Me: Running out of things to keep me entertained during quarantine*”

Cruz has been in self-quarantine after learning that he came into contact with a second person who has tested positive for the new coronavirus. He said earlier that he was feeling fine and the move was “out of an abundance of caution.”

WARNING: SPOILER ALERT

Exotic was an Oklahoma zoo owner who was born Joseph Schreibvogel. He is the star of a Netflix docuseries called, “Tiger King: murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

The series takes you along a troubling ride that involves suicide, attempted murder for hire and the killing of five tiger cubs. Exotic is eccentric and ran for president and governor of Oklahoma before his downfall. USA Today reported that Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison earlier this year.

GET THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

Cruz posted the tweet as the U.S. and the world tries to get a grip on the new coronavirus that has infected hundreds of thousands worldwide and prompted major cities to close down.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cruz, like other lawmakers, has self-quarantined because the virus is easy to transmit, even without symptoms. The older population is seen to be most at risk.