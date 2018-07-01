Tearful reunion for mom, daughter separated at border

After being separated at the U.S. border nearly two months ago, a Guatemalan woman has been reunited with her 7-year-old daughter.

Buena Ventura Martin Godinez held her daughter Janne in a tight embrace at a Miami airport Sunday during a reunion she had feared may never happen.

Fleeing violent Guatemalan gangsters, Martin carried her infant son from Mexico into the U.S in May. Her husband followed two weeks later with the young girl.

But the family was caught by the Border Patrol and scattered about under President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy. Her husband awaits almost certain deportation at a jail in Atlanta. Martin was held for a week with her baby in detention facilities before she was released with a monitoring device.

Her daughter was placed in the custody of welfare officials in Michigan.