Team finds potentially harmful species, weeds in Idaho river

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) – A recent inspection of a small stream and stretch of river in Twin Falls found several noxious weeds and invasive species.



The Times-News reports invasive species are classified as animals or plants that are not native to an area. The invasive species outgrow and out-compete native species and dominate an ecosystem because these new species don’t have a natural predator.



A team surveyed the water last week to inspect what noxious weeds were prevalent.



Idaho has 67 noxious weed species; 16 of these are aquatic plants. These plants often thrive in warmer waters and have the potential to damage. Aquatic noxious weeds can build up and stop the flow of streams and damage pipes, which can cost millions of dollars.



Idaho law says it’s the duty and responsibility fall on landowners to control noxious weeds on their property.