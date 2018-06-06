Teacher’s license suspended for 2 months after telling student to ‘lick me where I fart’

A Canadian teacher who told a student to “lick me where I fart” had her license for two months on Monday.

Jennifer Elizabeth Green-Johnson, a teacher at the Dunnville Secondary School in Ontario, was found guilty by the Ontario College of Teachers of professional misconduct, CTV News reported.

The allegations against Green-Johnson came from the 2015-2016 school year where she reportedly made a number of inappropriate remarks to students including, referring to a student as a “blood pedophile,” telling a student: “I have never said this to a student before but f— you,” asking another student to “lick me where I fart” and telling another that “it sounds like your ass cheeks are too close together.”

In another incident, Green-Johnson was offered muffins by a student for a better grade and she replied, “You mean a bribe? I’d be able to s— for a week cause of all that fiber,” a document from the Ontario College of Teachers read.

She also told a female student she “looked like a frumpy old lady,” documents stated.

This was not the first time Green-Johnson was accused of bad behavior. In 2016, she pleaded no contest to professional misconduct allegations.

One of the incidents related to the professional misconduct case involved two male students “play wrestling.” Green-Johnson asked if they “liked it from behind.” Her teaching license was suspended for a month following the case.